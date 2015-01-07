Donna Grantis on Prince, Paisley Park and PlectrumElectrum

Hard graft and a talent for improvisation saw Donna Grantis land her dream role playing with Prince. The 3rdEyeGirl tells us how it feels to pull up at Paisley Park...

It was the job that half of the music world would’ve given its left nut (or appropriate equivalent) to nab: trading licks with Prince on stage and on record. In the end, it went to Canadian cognoscente Donna Grantis - and we can’t say that she didn’t deserve it.

"I’ve always loved improvising. The jazz training and the experience I’ve had were great training for this"

Beginning, like many of us, as a kid with an acoustic guitar picking out Zeppelin licks, Donna soon proved herself an accomplished guitarist, gained a scholarship in jazz at Montreal’s McGill University and carved out a career as a go-to session player in Toronto’s musical melting pot.

Then came ‘the call’, a trip to Paisley Park, and the rest is recent history. Now, as her debut album with Prince And 3rdEyeGirl, PlectrumElectrum, has cemented its place in Prince’s immense catalogue, Donna talks to TG about her experiences working with one of the world’s finest (and most demanding) musical minds.

What was your background and experience before you got the Prince call?

“I was living in Toronto, playing in a bunch of bands and touring. I was doing session work in the studio, recording for different artists and I was leading my own jazz rock trio, called the Donna Grantis Electric Band. I grew up playing a lot of rock and really got into blues. I’ve always loved improvising. The jazz training and the experience I’ve had were great training for this.”

Who are the players you most admire?

“Well, Prince, absolutely. Then Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, John Schofield and Buddy Guy. The thing that I really admire about all of those players is they have their own sound. I think that’s the mark of a phenomenal musician. All of those players are very blues-y, which I love, especially on guitar, I think it’s such an expressive style and way to play and communicate on the instrument.”