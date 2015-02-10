5 classic electric guitars with built-in effects

The Ibanez RGKP6 is the latest in a long line of effects-laden electrics - here are a few of our faves from years gone by. First up, the Vox Phantom VI Special...



The Phantom line was expanded throughout the 60s to include the Special, as played by Joy Division’s Ian Curtis. It came with six onboard effects, activated via pickguard-mounted buttons: treble boost, bass boost, top boost, mid boost, fuzz and repeat, while there were also controls for mid boost frequency, fuzz sustain, repeat speed and volume - it could even sound an E for tuning!