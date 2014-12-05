4 of the best electric guitar starter packs

With Christmas well and truly on the way, now's the time to treat yourself – or your child/significant other/nan – to your/their very first guitar rig. So, bring on the new year's practice regime resolutions, as we round up four value-for-money starter packs, all of which feature a guitar, amp and all the accessories you need to take your first steps in playing.

Epiphone Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Performance Pack

Endorsed by the top-hatted former GN'R guitarist, the 'AFD' Les Paul pack boasts impressive specs for the money, with a Slash-designed Les Paul Special-II, 15-watt Slash 'Snakepit' amp, gigbag, signature picks and free online lessons from eMediaT.

Finished in Appetite Amber, the Les Paul Special-II packs a pair of Epiphone Ceramic Plus humbuckers for big rock tones, plus a flame maple veneer-topped mahogany body, and even a built-in Shadow E-Tuner on the bridge pickup mounting ring.

The 'Snakepit' amp, meanwhile, features clean and overdrive channels, plus a three-band EQ, outputted through an eight-inch speaker. You also get an auxiliary input for your mp3 player and a headphone output for silent practice, which is sure to please the neighbours.

More info: Epiphone Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Performance Pack