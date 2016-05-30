14 of Gary Moore's finest guitars, amps and effects - in pictures

For over two decades, Graham Lilley looked after Gary Moore and his gear, and got to know him better than almost anyone. Neville Marten asked Graham about working with Gary and got a guided tour of some of the great man’s six-string treasures.

My first encounter with Gary Moore was during the launch of his 1989 album, After The War, around the same time that Graham Lilley took on the role of Gary’s tech, a position that grew to personal assistant and so much more in the 20-odd years the two spent together.

We hit it off from that moment and discovered our mutual love of Clapton, Green, Hendrix, Beck

I was to interview Gary for a Guitarist cover story and we met at a London hotel. Slightly nervous, I arrived at his suite to be met by a man in ‘reserved’ mood. This isn’t so unusual when artists are thrust in front of an unknown journalist’s microphone to answer often inane questions; Gary was no different, and there was no reason he should warm to me.

The first 10 minutes or so were something of a struggle, until I proffered: “I noticed a few Peter Green ‘out-of-phase’ tones here and there,” or something to that effect. Gary’s expression changed from one of coolness to one of interest - animation even - upon realising that this chap might know at least a bit about guitars.

We hit it off from that moment and discovered our mutual love of Clapton, Green, Hendrix, Beck and co happened at exactly the same time and in much the same way.

We spent many hours over the years, chatting about his music and that of his heroes: on occasion, we sat around playing guitars together - he showed me the Hard Day’s Night chord as George Harrison had showed it to him, and I showed him the arpeggio run-down in Help!. I even got to play on stage with him (alongside Guitarist’s David Mead).

Graham was always present on such occasions and we also got to know each other. So it was poignant meeting up with him again - the first time since Gary’s death and in exactly the same studio where Gary played the infamous ‘Fire Alarm Blues’ to pick up where we left off - and pick through some of Gary's finest instruments.

