Gary Moore: the lost interview - in-depth with a guitar legend

“Peter had a rented Selmer amplifier. In those days, Selmer amplifiers were not regarded as being very cool, but he came on and plugged straight into this amp, played the first lick of All Your Love and just devastated everybody because he had the most incredible tone.

“I’d never heard anyone reach down that deep with their guitar tone and really make the thing resonate and I was just blown away. He did The Stumble, Another Kind Of Love and all those things from A Hard Road.

“The next time I saw him play was in the very early days of Fleetwood Mac with Jeremy Spencer, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and himself. That was the band and, again, it was the same club. He came out on stage this time - he had a smaller amplifier, Selmer again - and he played absolutely amazingly.

“He was such a charismatic player, so much larger than life when he played, just pulling all this stuff out. You didn’t know where it was coming from. It was so soulful and so beautiful and, again, that sound. It was just so clean, and don’t forget, in those days, they didn’t mic instruments up. That was the sound coming off the stage, but so beautifully balanced.”

After that, Gary moved to Dublin and joined the fabled Skid Row. Still only 15 years of age, he soon caught up with Peter once again.

“I saw Fleetwood Mac play yet again and, by this time, they had Danny Kirwan in the band and had hits with Albatross and Man Of The World. Peter was using Orange amps and playing a bit differently - a little bit more distorted, a little bit more sustain. He had this great big Orange reverb unit as well.

“They did Albatross and all the stuff and absolutely blew me away. It was the first time I’d heard two guitars play in harmony. That was a big thing as well, because up until then I’d been listening to Albatross and I’d figured out how to play the second verse by bending two strings at once.

Peter came out of his dressing room and said, ‘I really like your playing, come back to the hotel and let’s have a talk

“At the time, I could bend them in harmony. I thought that’s what he was doing. I thought, ‘That’s so clever, but it’s really hard to do it, it’s so controlled.’ But, of course, when they came on stage they suddenly split into stereo and I went, ‘Oh fucking hell, they’re both playing it!’

“The following year they came to the National Stadium in Dublin. I was still only 16 and we opened for them. This guy Pat Egan, he was sort of compering the show, came up to me after our set and said, ‘Peter Green wants to meet you.’ I was totally blown away because I’d always wanted to meet him and I was really nervous.

“Peter came out of his dressing room and said, ‘I really like your playing, come back to the hotel and let’s have a talk.’ We just jammed for hours and I left really, really late. After that, he spoke to his manager at the time, Clifford Davis, and persuaded him to help get us to England.

“He signed us into a management contract and got involved with the record deal and everything from thereon. We moved to London - this was 1970, I guess - and one day, I went round Peter’s house and he said, ‘Let’s go for a drive’ and we were driving along and he said, ‘I’m leaving the band, I’ve had enough.’”