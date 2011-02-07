Gary Moore: A Guitarist magazine tribute
It's only our second issue and Gary's already made the cover. He was a Strat, Hamer Explorer and Ibanez Roadster user then, and still writing what would be his breakthrough Under Cover album.
Early Autumn in 1985 and Gary is riding high with the Run For Cover album. He's playing a mongrel Charvel with Floyd Rose made up of a few of his old ones and getting to grips with an elaborate Quark effects rack.
Gary's blues is evolving back to the future with a tribute to his hero Peter Green – the man who once gave a young Gary his famous 1959 Les Paul. Guitarist joins him in the studio for an exclusive preview of his Blues For Greeny album.
Brave experiments can split a fanbase, and so it was with Gary's Dark Days In Paradise album. But it proved he was a guitarist willing to take a risk, even if it ultimately guided him back to his true passion for the blues.
Gary's got an eye on a future devoted to his true love of the blues. He's using an Gibson 335 more as a reflection of this. Here he casts an analytical and nostalgic eye over the legacy of the genre with, then Guitarist editor, Neville Marten.
With the experimentation of the past behind him, Gary's ES-335 takes centre stage on the Back To The Blues album – a reappraisal of his blues approach with one of his finest performances, one that looks firmly back to traditions.
Gary and, now Guitar Techniques editor, Neville Marten hold another blues summit. Following on from his more rock-based Scars project, Gary's new aggressive power trio features Bob Daisley (Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow) back on bass for the Power Of The Blues album. Gary's mainly a Les Paul player now with his own signature model.
Gary bares his soul about the Close As You Get album, not the return to rock some expected but one that finds him growing older and further into his blues with natural ease. A stripped down and frequently more laid-back approach in employed, and Gary confides to Guitarist that "I'm not a rock guitarist any more: I play blues."
Neville Marten's last meeting with Gary finds them discussing Gary's Bad For You Baby album, track-by-track, and Gary's playing philosophy for what we now know was his final studio release during his lifetime.