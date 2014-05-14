GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: Back In Black. Highway To Hell. Whole Lotta Rosie. When it comes to iconic AC/DC riffs, those are just the tip of the iceberg. Across five decades, the band has put out 15 studio albums packed with solid riffs, as well as releasing a clutch of electrifying live records.



There have been two constants in powering the band right from the off: guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young. The Young brothers rock, plain and simple, but just in case you're mad enough to need persuading, here are 13 reasons why AC/DC rock for guitarists... For those about to rock, we salute you!