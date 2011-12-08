£10,000 of Fret-King and Vintage guitars to give away to Live and Unsigned artists

PRESS RELEASE: John Hornby Skewes & Co Ltd, worldwide trade distributor of Fret-King and Vintage guitars, has signed on as a sponsor of Live and Unsigned - the UK's largest national music competition for original unsigned acts and bands of any style or genre - and will be giving away a massive £10k-worth of Vintage and Fret-King guitars to winners.

With more than 40,000 musicians from across the country entering every year, Live and Unsigned is a stepping stone to stardom for up-and-coming musicians, and JHS will be giving the cream of the crop some of the best guitars around to bring their dreams one step closer to reality.

The winning artist/band of each of the 17 Regional Finals and the subsequent 6 Area Finals (for the winners of the regionals) will be able to choose a Vintage guitar of their choice - electric, acoustic or bass - up to the value of £350.

The winners of the Live and Unsigned grand final, which is to be held at London's prestigious O2 venue in summer 2012, will take home £2000-worth of the brand new Fret-King Black Label range of electric guitars and basses, as well as an endorsement deal.

JHS, Vintage and Fret-King have always supported up-and-coming and unsigned artists, and these prizes represent a opportunity for talented young bands to get themselves some professional quality instruments.

Registration for Live and Unsigned 2012 is open now. Performers will be judged by world famous names form the world of music like Noddy Holder and Malcolm McLaren, as well as influential media figures from BBC Radio One, Kerrang!, NME, BBC Introducing, regional press and various record labels.

JHS's Managing Director, Dennis Drumm, said: "Initiatives like Live and Unsigned are so important in giving aspiring musicians a platform to perform, and a goal to aim for. We should never forget how great it feels to chase your dream and with so many young - not to mention older - players relying on Vintage and Fret-King guitars, the opportunity to support this terrific competition was one we couldn't say no to. With the support of MusicRadar, great sponsors and terrific venues, a lot of young musicians are going to get great exposure, terrific experience, have a lot of fun, and win a lot of guitars!"

Vintage and Fret-King guitars are distributed worldwide by John Hornby Skewes & Co. Ltd. For more information, visit the respective websites.

