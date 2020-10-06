Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies age 65

The legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has passed away at the age of 65 from cancer. The news was confirmed by his son Wolfgang in a statement on social media today (6 October).

"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang wrote.



"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.



"My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.



"I love you so much, Pop."

The Van Halen co-founder was first diagnosed with throat cancer over a decade ago, and the guitarist had reportedly received hospital treatment again over the last year.

TMZ has reported that EVH's cancer had travelled to his brain and other organs and that his health took a serious decline during the last 72 hours.

He reportedly passed away at St Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California with his wife Janie and Wolfgang present.

Eddie Halen formed Van Halen in Pasadena, California in 1972 with his brother Alex on drums, Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth on vocals. The band would sell over 80 million albums worldwide and Eddie's trailblazing approach both as a player and with gear continues to influence countless players.