Groovebox is a free Novation-powered ‘beats and synths’ studio for iOS

As one iOS groovebox dies, another is born. Called, quite simply, Groovebox, this free app from Ampify, the company formerly known as Blocs and part of the Novation stable, features two synths and a drum machine and can be expanded with ‘pro features’ and soundpacks.

Each device comes with a range of patterns and sounds, and you can create your own by playing or programming using the touch interface. The synths, known as Retrobass and Poly-8, were developed in collaboration with Novation to deliver “deep retro basslines and analogue harmonic melodies,” while the Drumbox drum machine promises a “modern” edge.

You can expose more controls for these devices with an in-app purchase, while the optional soundpacks add more presets and patterns.

The iPad version features an 8-track mixer, while there’s an ‘instrument focus’ mixer on iPhone. There’s support for Audiobus, Inter-App Audio, Ableton Link and Ableton Export.

Groovebox can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store. The ‘expanded instruments’ in-app purchase costs £4.99/$4.99/€5.49, while the sound packs start at £0.99/$0.99/€1.29.