Grimes’ 10-month-old son plays a Teenage Engineering OP-1 synth, proving that it really is a children’s toy

Whether musical talent is genetic remains open to debate, but it certainly seems that electronic artist Grimes’ son X Æ A-12 could be a chip off the old synth-loving block.

In a heartwarming Instagram story , the 10-month-old can be seen tinkering with a Teenage Engineering OP-1, while his proud mother looks on in the background.

Of course, this might add fuel to the argument that the OP-1 is more of a child’s plaything than a serious synth, but we applaud Grimes’ decision to start X Æ A-12 - pronounced ‘X Ash Twelve’, we believe - on his music production journey early.

We do hope the little chap doesn’t break that OP-1, though, as a replacement wouldn’t come cheap. That said, given that his other parent is a certain Elon Musk, we’re guessing that buying another one wouldn’t be a problem.