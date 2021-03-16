Elon Musk makes an electronic music track about NFTs, which he plans to sell as an NFT

If you’re anything like us, you won’t even have heard of the concept of NFTs until a few weeks ago, yet now they seem to be everywhere.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are effectively certificates that state that you own the ‘original’ of something in digital form, such as a piece of art or - you guessed it - a piece of music.

It’s at this point that you’d expect Tesla boss and renowned futurist Elon Musk’s name to enter the equation and, right on cue, he’s uploaded an electronic music track about NFTs… that he plans to sell as an NFT.

The Technoking of Tesla made the announcement on Twitter, where the track is accompanied by a strange rotating gold ‘vanity trophy’ with the words ‘computers never sleep’ and ‘hodl’ round the side of it.

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPxMarch 15, 2021 See more

It’s not quite clear when Musk intends to sell the NFT, or how much he wants for it, but if he does, he’ll be joining a growing number of artists who are making money from them. Musk’s wife G rimes recently sold $6 million worth of digital artworks as NFTs , while Deadmau5 launched a limited series of non-fungible collectibles in 2020 .