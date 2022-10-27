Gretsch refreshes its retro-inspired Roots Collection with two smart new finishes for its parlour-sized Jim Dandy acoustics

Gretsch has unveiled a pair of new vintage-inspired and budget-friendly acoustic guitars to its Roots Collection. The G9500 Jim Dandy acoustics arrive in Frontier Stain and Limited Edition Nocturne Blue, and as parlour guitars with retro mojo go, they don’t come much cooler.

Nor do they come with a more better value. Priced £205 / $189, these compact flat-tops are very accessible. Drawing inspiration from Gretsch’s “Rex” parlours of the 1930s to ‘50s, they are sure to tempt anyone looking for small-bodied runaround acoustic, beginner and expert alike.

They sure look the part, with ’50s-style open-gear tuners and white buttons on the squared off headstock, and the G logo on the aged white single-ply pickguards. Both guitars have nato glued-in necks, joining the body at the 12” fret.

The scale length is a comfortable 24”, while the black walnut fingerboards are topped with 18 vintage-style frets (heck, everything on these is vintage-style) and pearloid dot inlays.

Gretsch has equipped these with synthetic bone nuts and saddles, and top-load walnut bridges. A simple rosette design and single-line purfling ties the look together.

There are some differences in the builds, however, with the Frontier Stain model comprising a sapele body, and the Nocturne Blue built from basswood, and featuring a painted headstock facing to match the body.

Both deploy X-pattern bracing, and with the tonewood choices, the short scale and the body size, Gretsch promises a warm, woody old-school acoustic tones, with no shortage of bass despite their diminutive proportions.

Are they travel guitars, beginner guitars, sofa buddies or pinch-hitters for the studio? Why not all of the above? And they’re available now, priced £205 / $189.

