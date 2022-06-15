These new Gretsch Streamliner and Electromatic guitars and basses are packing tonesome value

We look to Gretsch for sumptuous artist models, but also value. The brand has emerged as a serious contender when it comes to electric guitar bang for buck. The Streamliner and Electromatic ranges have not just opened the brand to more wallets, but their specs make them versatile far beyond the traditional rockabilly stereotype that was once associated with Gretsch. And these new additions do not disappoint – it's great to see Gretsch's commitment to left-handed guitars continuing here too.
G5232T ELECTROMATIC®DOUBLE JET FT WITH BIGSBY
- Double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top
- Lower set mahogany neck for improved access
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- Black Top Filter’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge pickup volume control, neck pickup volume control and three-position toggle switch
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Bigsby-licensed B50 tailpiece
- Chrome hardware
- Finish options: Broadway Jade (pictured), Fairlane Blue, and Firestick Red
- $649.99 USD / £589 GBP / €679 EUR / $1399 AUD / ¥112,640 JP
G5232LH ELECTROMATIC® DOUBLE JET FT, LEFT-HANDED
- Double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top
- Lower set mahogany neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- Black Top Filter’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge pickup volume control, neck pickup volume control and three-position toggle switch
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- V-Stoptail
- Silver pickguard
- Chrome hardware
- Finish: Midnight Sapphire
- $649.99 USD / £589 GBP / €679 EUR / $1399 AUD / ¥95,700 JPY
G5222 ELECTROMATIC DOUBLE JET BT WITH V-STOPTAIL
- Double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top
- Lower set mahogany neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- Black Top Broad’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge pickup volume control, neck pickup volume control and three-position toggle switch
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- V-Stoptail
- Chrome hardware
- Finish options: Black with Gold pickguard (pictured), Vintage White with Black pickguard, and Ocean Turquoise with Silver pickguard
- $549.99 USD / £529 GB / €609 EUR / $1199 AUD / ¥95,700 JPY
G5222LH ELECTROMATIC DOUBLE JET BT WITH V-STOPTAIL, LEFT-HANDED
- Double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top
- Lower set mahogany neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- Black Top Broad’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge pickup volume control, neck pickup volume control and three-position toggle switch
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- V-Stoptail
- Chrome hardware
- Finish: Natural
- $649.99 USD, £589 GBP, €679 EUR, $1399 AUD, ¥95,700 JPY
G5420T ELECTROMATIC CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY SINGLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY
- Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing
- All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups
- All-new Classic 'C'-shaped maple neck featuring a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock and vintage-style open-back tuning machines
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base
- Finish options: Airline Silver, Azure Metallic (pictured), Orange Stain, and Walnut Stain
- $799.99 USD / £919 GBP / €1,059 EUR / $1899 AUD / ¥126,500 JPY
G5420LH ELECTROMATIC CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY SINGLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY, LEFT-HANDED
- Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing
- All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups
- All-new Classic “C”-shaped maple neck featuring a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock and vintage-style open-back tuning machines
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Gretsch G-cutout tailpiece
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base
- Finish: Orange Stain
- $899.99 USD / £919 GBP / €1,059 EUR / $2099 AUD / ¥143,000 JPY
G5422G-12 ELECTROMATIC CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY DOUBLE-CUT 12-STRING WITH GOLD HARDWARE
- Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing
- All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups
- All-new Classic “C”-shaped maple neck featuring a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Gretsch G-cutout tailpiece
- Adjusto-Matic with secured laurel base
- Finish options: Single Barrel Burst (pictured), Walnut Stain
- $899.99 USD / £1,039 GBP / €1,199 EUR / $2099 AUD / ¥143,000 JPY
G5422TG ELECTROMATIC CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY DOUBLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY AND GOLD HARDWARE
- Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing
- All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock and vintage-style open-back tuning machines
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base
- Orange Stain, Snowcrest White, and Walnut Stain (pictured)
- $899.99 USD / £1039 GBP / €1,199 EUR / $2099 AUD / ¥143,000 JP
G5422GLH ELECTROMATIC® CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY DOUBLE-CUT WITH GOLD HARDWARE, LEFT-HANDED
- Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing
- All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock and vintage-style open-back tuning machines
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Gretsch G-cutout tailpiece
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base
- Finish: Snowcrest White
- $899.99 USD / £1039 GBP / €1199 EUR / $2099 AUD / ¥154,000 JPY
G5260 ELECTROMATIC JET BARITONE WITH V-STOPTAIL
- Solid mahogany body
- Bolt-on maple neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Big Block inlays
- Dual Gretsch mini humbucking pickups
- Three-position pickup toggle switch and master volume and master tone controls
- V-Stoptail
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Finishes: Bristol Fog (pictured) and Imperial Stain
- $649.99 USD / £609 GBP / €699 / EUR / $1349 AUD/ ¥95,370 JPY
G5260T ELECTROMATIC JET BARITONE WITH BIGSBY
- Solid mahogany body
- Bolt-on maple neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays
- Dual Gretsch mini humbucking pickups
- Three-position pickup toggle switch, master volume and master tone
- Bigsby B50 tailpiece
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- White binding with black/white purflin
- Finish: Midnight Sapphire
- $749.99 USD / £709 GBP / €819 EUR / $1599 AUD / ¥111,980 JPY
G5220 ELECTROMATIC JET BT SINGLE-CUT WITH V-STOPTAIL
- Single-cut chambered mahogany body with maple top
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets
- Dual Black Top Broad’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- V-Stoptail
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Upgraded appointments include bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, Big Block inlays and closed back tuning keys
- Finish options: Bristol Fog and Midnight Sapphire (pictured)
- $599.99 USD / £529 GBP / €609 EUR / $1199 AUD / ¥96,030 JPY
G5220LH ELECTROMATIC JET BT SINGLE CUT WITH V-STOPTAIL, LEFT-HANDED
- Single-cut chambered mahogany body with maple top for a strong sonic profile and exceptional acoustic balance
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets
- Dual Black Top Broad’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- V-Stoptail
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Upgraded appointments include bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, Big Block inlays and closed back tuning keys
- Finish: Jade Grey Metallic
- $699.99 USD / £589 GBP / €679 EUR, $1399 AUD / ¥100,760 JPY
G2220 ELECTROMATIC JUNIOR JET BASS II SHORT-SCALE
- Shorter 30.3” scale length
- Basswood body
- Gretsch mini dual-coil bass humbucking pickups
- Four-saddle adjustable bridge
- Three-position pickup toggle switch, master volume and master tone
- Bristol Fog, Imperial Stain, and Shell Pink (pictured)
- $299.99 USD / £395 GBP / €455 EUR / $699 AUD / ¥55,000 JPY
G5700 ELECTROMATIC LAP STEEL
- Mahogany body
- 28-fret plastic fingerboard with circle, triangle, square and diamond position markers
- Aluminum nut
- Single-coil bridge pickup
- G-arrow control knobs and standard sealed diecast machines
- String-through-body bar bridge with chrome-plated cast zinc cover
- Silver plastic deco control plate
- Finish options: Broadway Jade, Tahiti Red, and Vintage White (pictured)
- $499.99 USD / £495 GBP / €569 EUR / $1149 AUD
G2655 STREAMLINER CENTER BLOCK JR.DOUBLE-CUT WITH V-STOPTAIL
- All-new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups
- Double-cutaway smaller body
- Arched laminated maple construction with chambered spruce center block
- Enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection
- Nato neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets
- Vintage-style control knobs
- Gretsch V-Stoptail
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Three-ply tortoise pickguard
- Nickel hardware
- Finish options: Forge Glow Maple (pictured) and Midnight Sapphire
- $449.99 USD / £509 / €589 / $999 AUD / ¥73,700 JPY
G2622T STREAMLINER CENTER BLOCK DOUBLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY
- All-new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups
- Double-cutaway 16” arched maple body with chambered spruce center block
- Enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection
- Nato neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets
- Vintage-style control knobs
- Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Three-ply black pickguard
- Brownstone Maple and Stirling Green (pictured)
- $549.99 / £569 GBP / €659 / $1199 AUD / ¥88,000 JPY
G2622 STREAMLINER CENTER BLOCK DOUBLE-CUT WITH V-STOPTAIL
- All-new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups
- Double-cutaway 16” arched maple body with chambered spruce center block
- Enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection
- Nato neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets
- Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls provide complete tone-shaping flexibility
- Finish options: Forge Glow Maple and Midnight Sapphire (pictured)
- $449.99 USD, £509 GBP, €589 EUR, $999 AUD, ¥73,700 JPY
G2655T STREAMLINER CENTER BLOCK JR. DOUBLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY
- All-new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups
- Slightly smaller 14” double-cutaway arched maple body with chambered spruce center block
- Enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection
- Nato neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets
- Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Vintage-style control knobs
- Three-ply black pickguard
- Brownstone Maple (pictured), Stirling Green, and Walnut Stain
- $549.99 USD / £569 GBP / €649 EUR / $1199 AUD / ¥88,000 JPY
G2215-P90 STREAMLINER JUNIOR JET CLUB P90
- Broad’Tron BT-2S bridge and P90 Soap Bar neck pickups
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic inlays
- Master volume and master tone controls and three-way toggle switch
- Anchored compensated wrap-around bridge
- Havana Burst, Ocean Turquoise (pictured), and Shell Pink
- $399.99 USD / £385 GBP / €440 EUR / $749 AUD / ¥65,450 JPY
G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top, Black Walnut Fingerboard
- Sapele body with X-bracing
- 12th fret, 24”-scale nato set neck
- Vintage-style 18 frets
- Synthetic bone nut
- Black walnut fingerboard with pearloid dot inlays
- Top-load walnut bridge with compensated saddle
- Single-ply aged white pickguard with 'G' graphic
- 1950s-style vintage open-gear die-cast tuning machines and vintage end-pin strap buttons
- Available October 2022
- Finish options: Frontier Satin and Limited Edition Nocturne Blue
- $169.99 USD / £205 GBP / €240 EUR / $399 AUD / ¥40,700 JPY