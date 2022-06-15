These new Gretsch Streamliner and Electromatic guitars and basses are packing tonesome value

We look to Gretsch for sumptuous artist models, but also value. The brand has emerged as a serious contender when it comes to electric guitar bang for buck. The Streamliner and Electromatic ranges have not just opened the brand to more wallets, but their specs make them versatile far beyond the traditional rockabilly stereotype that was once associated with Gretsch. And these new additions do not disappoint – it's great to see Gretsch's commitment to left-handed guitars continuing here too.

G5232T ELECTROMATIC®DOUBLE JET FT WITH BIGSBY

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top

Lower set mahogany neck for improved access

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

Black Top Filter’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge pickup volume control, neck pickup volume control and three-position toggle switch

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Bigsby-licensed B50 tailpiece

Chrome hardware

Finish options: Broadway Jade (pictured), Fairlane Blue, and Firestick Red

$649.99 USD / £589 GBP / €679 EUR / $1399 AUD / ¥112,640 JP

G5232LH ELECTROMATIC® DOUBLE JET FT, LEFT-HANDED

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top

Lower set mahogany neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

Black Top Filter’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge pickup volume control, neck pickup volume control and three-position toggle switch

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

V-Stoptail

Silver pickguard

Chrome hardware

Finish: Midnight Sapphire

$649.99 USD / £589 GBP / €679 EUR / $1399 AUD / ¥95,700 JPY

G5222 ELECTROMATIC DOUBLE JET BT WITH V-STOPTAIL

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top

Lower set mahogany neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

Black Top Broad’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge pickup volume control, neck pickup volume control and three-position toggle switch

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

V-Stoptail

Chrome hardware

Finish options: Black with Gold pickguard (pictured), Vintage White with Black pickguard, and Ocean Turquoise with Silver pickguard

$549.99 USD / £529 GB / €609 EUR / $1199 AUD / ¥95,700 JPY

G5222LH ELECTROMATIC DOUBLE JET BT WITH V-STOPTAIL, LEFT-HANDED

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Double-cut chambered mahogany body with arched maple top

Lower set mahogany neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

Black Top Broad’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, bridge pickup volume control, neck pickup volume control and three-position toggle switch

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

V-Stoptail

Chrome hardware

Finish: Natural

$649.99 USD, £589 GBP, €679 EUR, $1399 AUD, ¥95,700 JPY

G5420T ELECTROMATIC CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY SINGLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing

All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups

All-new Classic 'C'-shaped maple neck featuring a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch

Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock and vintage-style open-back tuning machines

Graph Tech NuBone nut

Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece

Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base

Finish options: Airline Silver, Azure Metallic (pictured), Orange Stain, and Walnut Stain

$799.99 USD / £919 GBP / €1,059 EUR / $1899 AUD / ¥126,500 JPY

G5420LH ELECTROMATIC CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY SINGLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY, LEFT-HANDED

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing

All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups

All-new Classic “C”-shaped maple neck featuring a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch

Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock and vintage-style open-back tuning machines

Graph Tech NuBone nut

Gretsch G-cutout tailpiece

Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base

Finish: Orange Stain

$899.99 USD / £919 GBP / €1,059 EUR / $2099 AUD / ¥143,000 JPY

G5422G-12 ELECTROMATIC CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY DOUBLE-CUT 12-STRING WITH GOLD HARDWARE

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing

All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups

All-new Classic “C”-shaped maple neck featuring a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays

Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch

Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock

Graph Tech NuBone nut

Gretsch G-cutout tailpiece

Adjusto-Matic with secured laurel base

Finish options: Single Barrel Burst (pictured), Walnut Stain

$899.99 USD / £1,039 GBP / €1,199 EUR / $2099 AUD / ¥143,000 JPY

G5422TG ELECTROMATIC CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY DOUBLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY AND GOLD HARDWARE

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing

All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups

Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch

Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock and vintage-style open-back tuning machines

Graph Tech NuBone nut

Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece

Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base

Orange Stain, Snowcrest White, and Walnut Stain (pictured)

$899.99 USD / £1039 GBP / €1,199 EUR / $2099 AUD / ¥143,000 JP

G5422GLH ELECTROMATIC® CLASSIC HOLLOW BODY DOUBLE-CUT WITH GOLD HARDWARE, LEFT-HANDED

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Laminated maple body with vintage-inspired perimeters and refined arches, and all-new trestle block bracing

All-new FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups

Versatile upgraded controls including master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls for bridge and neck and three-position pickup toggle switch

Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock and vintage-style open-back tuning machines

Graph Tech NuBone nut

Gretsch G-cutout tailpiece

Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base

Finish: Snowcrest White

$899.99 USD / £1039 GBP / €1199 EUR / $2099 AUD / ¥154,000 JPY

G5260 ELECTROMATIC JET BARITONE WITH V-STOPTAIL

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Solid mahogany body

Bolt-on maple neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Big Block inlays

Dual Gretsch mini humbucking pickups

Three-position pickup toggle switch and master volume and master tone controls

V-Stoptail

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Finishes: Bristol Fog (pictured) and Imperial Stain

$649.99 USD / £609 GBP / €699 / EUR / $1349 AUD/ ¥95,370 JPY

G5260T ELECTROMATIC JET BARITONE WITH BIGSBY

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Solid mahogany body

Bolt-on maple neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays

Dual Gretsch mini humbucking pickups

Three-position pickup toggle switch, master volume and master tone

Bigsby B50 tailpiece

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

White binding with black/white purflin

Finish: Midnight Sapphire

$749.99 USD / £709 GBP / €819 EUR / $1599 AUD / ¥111,980 JPY

G5220 ELECTROMATIC JET BT SINGLE-CUT WITH V-STOPTAIL

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Single-cut chambered mahogany body with maple top

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Dual Black Top Broad’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

V-Stoptail

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Upgraded appointments include bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, Big Block inlays and closed back tuning keys

Finish options: Bristol Fog and Midnight Sapphire (pictured)

$599.99 USD / £529 GBP / €609 EUR / $1199 AUD / ¥96,030 JPY

G5220LH ELECTROMATIC JET BT SINGLE CUT WITH V-STOPTAIL, LEFT-HANDED

Single-cut chambered mahogany body with maple top for a strong sonic profile and exceptional acoustic balance

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Dual Black Top Broad’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

V-Stoptail

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Upgraded appointments include bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, Big Block inlays and closed back tuning keys

Finish: Jade Grey Metallic

$699.99 USD / £589 GBP / €679 EUR, $1399 AUD / ¥100,760 JPY

G2220 ELECTROMATIC JUNIOR JET BASS II SHORT-SCALE

(Image credit: Gretsch )

Shorter 30.3” scale length

Basswood body

Gretsch mini dual-coil bass humbucking pickups

Four-saddle adjustable bridge

Three-position pickup toggle switch, master volume and master tone

Bristol Fog, Imperial Stain, and Shell Pink (pictured)

$299.99 USD / £395 GBP / €455 EUR / $699 AUD / ¥55,000 JPY

G5700 ELECTROMATIC LAP STEEL

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Mahogany body

28-fret plastic fingerboard with circle, triangle, square and diamond position markers

Aluminum nut

Single-coil bridge pickup

G-arrow control knobs and standard sealed diecast machines

String-through-body bar bridge with chrome-plated cast zinc cover

Silver plastic deco control plate

Finish options: Broadway Jade, Tahiti Red, and Vintage White (pictured)

$499.99 USD / £495 GBP / €569 EUR / $1149 AUD

G2655 STREAMLINER CENTER BLOCK JR.DOUBLE-CUT WITH V-STOPTAIL

(Image credit: Gretsch)

All-new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups

Double-cutaway smaller body

Arched laminated maple construction with chambered spruce center block

Enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection

Nato neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets

Vintage-style control knobs

Gretsch V-Stoptail

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Three-ply tortoise pickguard

Nickel hardware

Finish options: Forge Glow Maple (pictured) and Midnight Sapphire

$449.99 USD / £509 / €589 / $999 AUD / ¥73,700 JPY

G2622T STREAMLINER CENTER BLOCK DOUBLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY

(Image credit: Gretsch)

All-new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups

Double-cutaway 16” arched maple body with chambered spruce center block

Enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection

Nato neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets

Vintage-style control knobs

Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Three-ply black pickguard

Brownstone Maple and Stirling Green (pictured)

$549.99 / £569 GBP / €659 / $1199 AUD / ¥88,000 JPY

G2622 STREAMLINER CENTER BLOCK DOUBLE-CUT WITH V-STOPTAIL

(Image credit: Gretsch)

All-new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups

Double-cutaway 16” arched maple body with chambered spruce center block

Enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection

Nato neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets

Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls provide complete tone-shaping flexibility

Finish options: Forge Glow Maple and Midnight Sapphire (pictured)

$449.99 USD, £509 GBP, €589 EUR, $999 AUD, ¥73,700 JPY

G2655T STREAMLINER CENTER BLOCK JR. DOUBLE-CUT WITH BIGSBY

(Image credit: Gretsch)

All-new Broad’Tron BT-2S pickups

Slightly smaller 14” double-cutaway arched maple body with chambered spruce center block

Enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection

Nato neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets

Master volume, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Vintage-style control knobs

Three-ply black pickguard

Brownstone Maple (pictured), Stirling Green, and Walnut Stain

$549.99 USD / £569 GBP / €649 EUR / $1199 AUD / ¥88,000 JPY

G2215-P90 STREAMLINER JUNIOR JET CLUB P90

(Image credit: Gretsch)

Broad’Tron BT-2S bridge and P90 Soap Bar neck pickups

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic inlays

Master volume and master tone controls and three-way toggle switch

Anchored compensated wrap-around bridge

Havana Burst, Ocean Turquoise (pictured), and Shell Pink

$399.99 USD / £385 GBP / €440 EUR / $749 AUD / ¥65,450 JPY

G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top, Black Walnut Fingerboard

