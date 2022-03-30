A new poll to decide the greatest guitar riffs of all time has surprising results

What makes a great guitar riff? Guitarists and everyone else can argue about that forever but the true test is how it stands the test of time with listeners. And polls are a pretty good way of measuring what sticks… and sometimes that can be surprising.

According to a nationwide study in the UK of 1500 people in March 2022 by music content and software provider Muse Group, Slash’s earworm on the Guns N’ Roses classic Sweet Child O' Mine got the biggest share of votes. Not too shocking, but Eye Of The Tiger in second position with 31% is! Kings Of Leon's 2008 festival favourite Sex On Fire at number 4 is perhaps even more eyebrow-raising… big hit and an essential for any rock covers band set now, but an all-time greatest riff? Not for us.

You can check out the top 30 below, but the survey also asked people in the UK about other riff and guitar-related habits with some interesting findings.

Of those asked, 44% of Brits said that music is one of their great passions in life and a third played an instrument. But there's clearly room for the others to be pursuaded; 24% say that they haven’t played an instrument since school but would love to take one up. Maybe they should start a beginner guitar lesson and a budget guitar!

The Muse Group survey also found that half of the people who do play an instrument said practising made them feel happier and more relaxed. We wholeheartedly agree, except for that time we tried to learn Eruption in two nights. and 69% saying the experience of learning something until they perfected it was a 'great morale boost'.

No wonder 92 percent of the parents polled would like their children to learn an instrument or how to produce and compose music.

Here's those top 30 riffs in full: