Great new multiFX for 2021

Of course, a bulging pedal rack of boutique stompboxes is guaranteed to impress and most likely sounds fabulous too, but what about those moments where speed, ease and convenience are more pressing?

Plus the ability to dial in any tone and save your favourites for instant recall from a single box is never to be underestimated. 2021’s new multi-effects take the genre to the next level. Here’s our pick of the best new units.

NUX MG-30

The ever-competitive market for affordable multi-effects processors has just got a little hotter with NUX unveiling the MG-30. A classy looking unit, the MG-30 offers a stack of features at the measly price of £222 street.

The latest in NUX's MG series has a lot of modelling power under the hood, boasting 30 different amp types – 25 for electric guitar, three for bass and two acoustic guitar amp models.

There's even cabinet simulations (choose from eight virtual microphones to "mic" the cab, and three placement options) PLUS a looper, tuner and expression pedal. There's even a USB connection so you can use it as a recording interface.

There's no word on a release date yet but online retail giant Thomann has made the MG-30 available for pre-order, priced £222 / €298.

Zoom G6



From legendary tone-makers Zoom comes the one you've all been waiting for. Zoom engineers looked at the tonal qualities of the best guitar amps in history and combined those signature sounds to create new amp models. They're all in the G6 plus brand new effects too.

Zoom says it's new amp models that reference old classics range from vintage blues to progressive metal tones You can hear it in action for now in the video above.

There's a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen with drag and drop signal chains, 135 preloaded effects and compatibility with Zoom's Guitar Lab software, plus 68 rhythm patterns to jam along with.

The G6 has room for 240 user patches, including 100 user presets. And you can create patches using up to seven effects. Plus an Infinite Looper provides up to 256 loops with a maximum time of two hours on an SD-card.

The Zoom G6 is shipping in Spring 2021 for £442.80.