Grammy-winning audio engineer Daddy Kev reveals compression secrets in new book

By Matt Mullen
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Kev is known for working with Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Leon Bridges

daddy kev
(Image credit: Daddy Kev)

Audio engineer Kevin Marques Moo, better known as Daddy Kev, has published a new book exploring the history, art and science of compression.

Audio Dynamics: Compression Techniques for Modern Mixing and Mastering, is described as "a love letter to recording, the interdimensional space where engineering intersects directly with art."

"Supposedly a book about compression, Audio Dynamics is ultimately a book about making records," Kev writes on Twitter. "In addition to compression settings for over 40 different instruments and mix groups, you'll find overviews of advanced compression techniques and illustrated mix templates. It's a book about producing and mixing through the lens of compression, intended to inspire more music-making."

Daddy Kev is a Grammy Award-winning engineer, and the founder of Alpha Pup Records and the legendary experimental electronic event Low End Theory. He's known for working with Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and Leon Bridges, having won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for his work on Thundercat's It Is What It Is. 

Audio Dynamics: Compression Techniques for Modern Mixing and Mastering is available on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

See more
Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Features Editor

I'm the Tech Features Editor for MusicRadar, working on everything from artist interviews to tech tutorials. I've been writing about (and making) electronic music for over a decade, and when I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard or a synthesizer. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info