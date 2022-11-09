Grammy-winning audio engineer Daddy Kev reveals compression secrets in new book

Audio engineer Kevin Marques Moo, better known as Daddy Kev, has published a new book exploring the history, art and science of compression.

Audio Dynamics: Compression Techniques for Modern Mixing and Mastering, is described as "a love letter to recording, the interdimensional space where engineering intersects directly with art."

"Supposedly a book about compression, Audio Dynamics is ultimately a book about making records," Kev writes on Twitter. "In addition to compression settings for over 40 different instruments and mix groups, you'll find overviews of advanced compression techniques and illustrated mix templates. It's a book about producing and mixing through the lens of compression, intended to inspire more music-making."

Daddy Kev is a Grammy Award-winning engineer, and the founder of Alpha Pup Records and the legendary experimental electronic event Low End Theory. He's known for working with Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and Leon Bridges, having won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for his work on Thundercat's It Is What It Is.

Audio Dynamics: Compression Techniques for Modern Mixing and Mastering is available on Amazon. (opens in new tab)