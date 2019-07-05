Graham Nash is selling 19 rare guitars from his personal collection

Iconic singer-songwriter Graham Nash is selling 19 guitars from his personal collection, including the 1969 Martin D-45 acoustic guitar he played at Woodstock.

Nash has also collected guitars from the likes of Johnny Cash, Stephen Stills, Charlie Gracie, Buddy Holly and Bo Diddley over the years, all of which will also go under the hammer at Heritage Auctions.

“I’ve always collected only what touches me,” Nash said.

“It’s like being close to the fire. I like holding Duane Allman’s guitar. I like holding Don Everly’s guitar. It’s been played on all these incredible records and you can feel it.”

“I don’t collect just any type of guitars.”

Quite so. Here’s the lowdown on the auction highlights from Heritage Auctions:

The 1969 Martin D-45 acoustic guitar Graham played at Woodstock in 1969, offered the year of the festival’s 50th anniversary. Graham paid for the guitar using some of the advance Crosby, Stills, and Nash received from their first recording contract with Atlantic Records. "I felt so great when I could afford to buy this," Nash said. ($75,000 opening bid).

Duane Allman's Circa 1961/1962 Gibson SG. This is best known as the guitar Allman played on the live recording of "Statesboro Blues," the opening track of At Fillmore East. This was the first guitar Graham purchased when he began his collection of other guitarists' guitars ($125,000 opening bid).

Nash's Own 1960 Fender Esquire Custom Sunburst Solid Body Electric Guitar. The exact guitar played at the very last performance of Crosby, Stills, and Nash ($15,000 opening bid).

Stephen Stills’ 1964 Gibson Firebird Sunburst Solid Body Electric Guitar, gifted from Stills to Graham. Stills wanted some early Stratocasters that Graham owned and the Firebird was included in a trade ($30,000 opening bid).

Johnny Cash's 1937 Martin 000-28 Natural Acoustic Guitar. From Graham's personal collection, this guitar belonged to the Man in Black. ($25,000 opening bid), and Johnny Cash's 1934 Martin 0-17 Mahogany Acoustic Guitar ($20,000 opening bid).

The 1961 Guild X350-B Natural Hollow Body Electric Guitar played by Charlie Gracie, a major rock 'n' roll influence on a young Graham Nash. "Charlie Gracie was one of the founders of American rock 'n' roll,” Nash said.

From Graham Nash's personal collection, the Buddy Holly/Everly Brothers 1951 Gibson J-185 Sunburst Acoustic Guitar, was passed around and played on the tour bus on the second-to-last tour that Buddy Holly did before his passing ($17,500 opening bid).

Stephen Stills 1960 Gretsch 6120 Orange Hollow-Body Electric Guitar

Nash's Own 1954 Fender Stratocaster Sunburst Solid Body Electric Guitar

The 1963 Gibson J-180 Black Acoustic Guitar formerly owned by Don Everly of The Everly Brothers, and much more.

The Graham Nash Collection goes up for auction on 20-21 July at Heritage Auctions.