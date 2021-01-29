Got an iRig? You can get song-learning app deCoda free

IK Multimedia is partnering with Zplane for registered iRig users to get a free version of deCoda app.

A great app for learning parts, deCoda is Zplane's song-learning and music analysis application. f you drop an audio file into deCoda's opening screen for analysis: deCode recognises key, tempo, and where the sections of any songs are in seconds.

You can slow down the song for learning and there's flexible looping options for nailing tricky parts.

Because deCoda supports AU and VST2/3 plugins, you can use it alongside software like IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 and play along with any song.



New and existing owners of the following iRig products are eligible for the offer until 16 February 2021:

iRig HD 2

iRig Pre HD

iRig Pro I/O

iRig Pro Duo

iRig Pro Duo I/O

iRig Stomp I/O

iRig Keys I/O 25 and 49

iRig Acoustic Stage



To get IK Multimedia, log into your account (or create one) and register your iRig. IK Multimedia will then send you an email to confirm your account registration with a promotion key and instructions on how to get your free copy of deCoda LE. If your eligible iRig is already registered, you'll see a pop-up message with your promotion key and instructions in your IK User Area.