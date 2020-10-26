Godin unveils the Multiac Grand Concert Deluxe – a hybrid nylon-string cutaway for flamenco and percussive players

Godin Guitars has just launched the latest in its groundbreaking Multiac Series – the Grand Concert Deluxe. A nylon-string electro-acoustic guitar, it features an all-new preamp designed with LR Baggs.

Like its siblings, the Grand Concert Deluxe is designed to play amplified in loud environments without risk of feedback, with a solid piece of cedar sitting atop a dual-chambered mahogany body. It has a mahogany bolt-on neck, Richlite bridge and fingerboard, and a Graph Tech nut.

While the Grand Concert Deluxe can be filed comfortably in the hybrid electro category, its proportions should please classical and flamenco players, with a flat 24" fingerboard and spacious 2" nut.

But the big talking point is the LR Baggs preamp system, which allows you to take a natural sound from the bridge and blend it with the Lyric Mic. The new wave of acoustic players and old-school flamenco players should enjoy its response to percussive raps.

The Grand Concert Deluxe has a natural high-gloss finish, is made in Canada, and ships with a gig-bag, priced $1,795.

See Godin for more details.