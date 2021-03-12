GOAT hunt: Who is the greatest pre-1980 drummer?

GOAT hunt: Much like the perennial argument about whether Mike Tyson could have toppled Muhammad Ali in a dust-up, we’ve made it our mission to settle the biggest age-old musical pub debate: Who would feature in your fantasy band line-up of GOATs?

Now, we’re aware that this is art - there is no universal ‘best’, but there are preferences and opinions, and we want to hear yours! We’re kicking-off our GOAT hunt by filling the drum stool.

Over the coming weeks we’ll be asking you to vote on drummers from different eras, culminating in a final poll to decide who is going to be laying-down the 2s and 4s in our ultimate supergroup. We’re starting off by looking at one of the most prolific times in popular music: everything before 1980.

First though, a caveat: some of the most highly-regarded-drummers-ever pre-date the electric guitar, and to include them in their own category would take a very long time, require us to ask more and more from you - our loyal site visitors - and somewhat stunt the hunt!

GOAT Hunt: Who are the Greatest Of All Time? (Image credit: Future) Help us decide the ultimate fantasy supergroup line-up. Click here to find out more.

So, to kick things off, we’re asking you to vote on players who made their bones when swing started to flip into backbeats. By this point, low-boys had become hi-hats as we know them, the drum kit had pretty much solidified itself into the format we still play today, and rock “n” roll was still being refined.

Fast-forward to the 60s and 70s and we have a prolific explosion of drummers experimenting with sub-genres of rock, jazz and even classical music to bring us blues-rock, heavy rock, funk, soul, disco, prog, punk and more.

These styles and the huge boom in band-based ‘pop’ also ushered-in a golden age of studio legends. We're talking about the (often unsung) hired guns who were knocking-out hit records for a pastime, while simultaneously inventing what we recognise as the benchmark for impeccable feel, groove and in many cases, chops.

So, get voting below on what is arguably the most difficult heat of our ‘decider’ rounds, and if you feel we’ve missed a true GOAT from our (quite long) shortlist then feel free to add your own suggestion in the box. We will compile them all!

Vote here - select up to 5

Says who?

While drawing up our shortlists, we've considered a mix of factors including, but not limited to, influence and innovation in their specific sphere, cultural impact and, yes, chops.

We also apologise in advance for leaning into the world of popular music since the '50s, broadly meaning the whole spectrum of rock, rhythm and blues, prog, soul and the rest.

You will find jazz titans in the mix, but they're arguably under-represented, and your classical maestros will doubtless feel aggrieved. Sorry about that.

Disclaimer: Please file this GOAT Hunt under the category A Bit Of Fun. We're here to celebrate the musicians that have inspired generations and continue to influence the very best music made today.

While ranking them is - if you insist on being serious about it - reductive and stupid, we're going to do it anyway. Just for fun. And along the way, we're going to showcase the best of the best.

Bring on the GOATs.