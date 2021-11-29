Go wireless with your instrument for less: Harley Benton's AirBorne 2.4Ghz is reduced

Freeing yourself of guitar cables at home or onstage is easier than you might think with the latest wireless systems. And Harley Benton's AirBorne 2.4Ghz gives even more players the opportunity to switch over because it's so well priced. And it's just hit its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday at Thomann.

£58 Harley Benton AirBorne 2.4Ghz system £58 £49

A great way to go wireless with your guitar or bass at an accessible price, the AirBorne 2.4Ghz wireless system includes a transmitter, receiver and charging cable. An impressive range of 30 metres and under 5ms latency should easily cover most needs too.

With integrated rechargeable 750 mAh lithium batteries offering up to six hours of life, up to 30 metres range and a latency of under 5ms; this 2.4 GHz band 24-Bit/48 kHz wireless guitar system ticks the boxes for a low price.

Fit the transmitter and receiver to your favourite practice amp and guitar at home and enjoy the freedom of wireless playing. Or take the plunge onstage; the choice is yours! Head to Thomann to get the AirBorne 2.4Ghz wireless system at a discounted price of £49 / €59.

And why not combine this system with a new guitar or pedal from some of the best Thomann Cyber Monday deals we've found.