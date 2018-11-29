Give your Kemper a makeover with Zilla Cabs’ KPA head shells

Ever wished your Kemper Profiler looked a little more… amp-like? Or wanted to give it protection from knocks on stage? Zilla Cabs reckons it’s developed the answer with its KPA head shells.

Designed to sit on top of traditional guitar cabs, the Kemper shells feature the same box joints as Zilla’s other cabs, and are worked, glued and sanded by hand.

The shell adds 4kg to the Kemper, measures 410mm x 243mm x 226mm, and is available in a wide range of tolex colours.

KPA head shells are available now from Zilla Cabs for an introductory price of £150.