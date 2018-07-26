Give your beats some bounce with the Oddball drum controller

You might not think that music technology and ball games would make for the easiest of bedfellows, but hold on a second, because the Oddball just hit town.

This is a Bluetooth MIDI controller in a ball, and can be used to trigger drum sounds when you bounce it. It’s pressure-sensitive, so the harder you bounce it the greater the velocity. The Oddball comes with an app that enables you to record your beats and add effects to them, and you can even use multiple balls to create complex patterns.

Of course, you can also use Oddball as a controller in your regular DAW. It can easily be recharged over USB.

Oddball has just bounced onto Kickstarter, with a pledge of £59 getting you a one-ball pack. Other pledge options are also available.