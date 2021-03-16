Gibson unveils the Les Paul 70s Deluxe

Gibson has reissued the Les Paul 70s Deluxe, a mini-humbucker equipped version of its most famous electric guitar, and a bona fide cult classic to those who love its clarity and bright, punchy tone.

The Les Paul 70s Deluxe promises to be a heavyweight, just like the originals. It comes with a non-weight-relieved solid mahogany body with a bound, plain maple top, and a generously proportioned C profile neck and an Indian rosewood fingerboard with the classic Gibson 12" radius, 22 medium jumbo frets and acrylic trapezoid inlays.

Elsewhere there is a Graph Tech nut, vintage-style Keystone tuners and a tune-o-matic bridge with an aluminium stop bar.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Andertons) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Andertons)

As with the Epiphone Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth model released earlier today, there was very little fanfare accompanying the release. The Les Paul 70s Deluxe just turned up online, available in Gold Top and Cherry Sunburst, priced £2,199 / $2,499.

Included in the deal is a hard case, but you might also want to invest in a thick, padded strap to help spread the weight.

The bulk of the Deluxe never slowed down the likes of Pete Townshend, however, who used his Cherry Sunburst Deluxe as his number one live guitar through the 70s, augmenting his others with a new pickup, by adding a DiMarzio Super Distortion in the middle position.