Epiphone has released a signature Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth

Those who caught Emily Wolfe's livestreamed set as part of Epiphone's For Every Stage will have already had a taste of the Texan blues-rock phenom's new signature guitar, but now you can order it too.

The Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth is a semi-hollow electric with diamond f-holes in the fashion of Dave Grohl favourite the Trini Lopez, and is finished with a Black Aged Gloss finish and gold hardware, with a vine of life inlay on the headstock.

A long-time Sheraton player who loves her original model so much that she uses a Gibson ES-335 when touring overseas lest any misfortune befalls it, Wolfe now has the luxury of picking one that built to her spec, in pretty much any country on the globe.

What has she gone for? Well, that classic Sheraton body shape comprises laminated maple with a maple centre block, finished with multi-ply binding. It has a 60s SlimTaper "C" Neck that's glued to the body, an Indian laurel fingerboard with a classically Gibson-esque 12" radius and 22 medium jumbo frets and a 24.724" scale.

There are a pair of Epiphone Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers at the neck and bridge, with a three-way pickup selector and individual volume and tone controls for each pickup (CTS pots, of course)

It's a classy model, with Grover 'kidney bean' Rotomatic tuners, a Graph Tech nut and LockTone Pro tune-o-matic-style bridge. Wolfe's signature logo can be found on the rear of the headstock, with the most bold of the signature appointments being the lightning bolt block inlay, with nests AC/DC-esque abalone lightning bolts in MOP blocks. Very cool.

At the For Every Stage event, Wolfe also played a BB King signature Lucille. Resplendent in Ebony with gold hardware and its Varitone switch, it might just be the blues guitar of 2021 and is expected in autumn.

As for Wolfe's Sheraton, it comes with an EpiLite case and retails for a very fair £749 / $799 street. It is is not yet on the Epiphone website but available to order online, where you will also find a host of cool semi- and fully-hollow electrics from Epiphone as the Gibson-owned brand goes big for 2021.