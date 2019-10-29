Gibson unveils a Halloween special with the "Bats in Flight" Les Paul Custom

Gibson has entered the Halloween spirit with a super-deluxe electric guitar that really captures the vibe and aesthetic of the season.

The "Bats in Flight" Les Paul is a Guitar Center exclusive that comes straight from the Gibson Custom shop with a AAAAA quilted maple top, a double-stained Purple Burst finish, and "Bats in Flight" inlay on the headstock and ebony fretboard.

There is abalone binding on the top with the usual triple-ply binding on back and headstock and that highly figured maple top is sitting on top of weight-relieved mahogany so it will be a little kinder to your back.

Other features include a pair of CustomBuckers in the neck and bridge position with control knobs that look uncannily like they could have come straight off a Fender '72 Tele Deluxe or Fender amp. Hmm... Anyway, these are set up in the usual two volume, two tone LP configuration with a three-way toggle on the shoulder to select pickups.

The "Bats in Flight" Les Paul comes with a moulded case, certificate of authenticity and the promise that maybe one day when the phone goes and Alice Cooper calls you in for an audition you will have the perfect guitar for the job.

This is not the first time Gibson has released a "Bats in Flight" guitar, with a dreadnought acoustic with a Dove bridge available through Musician's Friend's Private Reserve earlier in the year, and the bat inlay itself is a riff on the "Doves in Flight" that have adorned the more ornate high-end Gibson acoustics. You can watch a demo of the "Bats in Flight" dreadnought below.

All this is not cheap, not cheap at all, with this chiropteran Custom Shop Les Paul retailing at $7,999 through Guitar Center. But it's sure to be a collector's item.

See Guitar Center for more details.