GHS’s Thin Core Phosphor Bronze strings promise “superior playability with balanced tone”

Acoustic guitar strings feature low tension

GHS Strings has unveiled its latest acoustic guitar strings, the Thin Core Phosphor Bronze.

The company’s new set features a lower tension thanks to a smaller core diameter, which aims to provide “superior playability with balanced tone”.

GHS is touting their suitability for vintage guitars, players with a lighter touch or newcomers to the guitar.

Four gauges are available: Ultra Light (.010-041), Extra Light (.011-.046), Light (.012-.016) and Medium (.013-.056).  

Head over to GHS Strings for more info.

