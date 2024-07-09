“It’s angry and ready to bite”: GForce Software releases an authentic but enhanced version of the OB-1, the best Oberheim synth you’ve never heard of

Introducing GForce Oberheim OB-1 - YouTube Watch On

Said to offer a sound “as full and robust” as that of a Minimoog and “as aggressive and snarling” as what you’d expect from a Korg MS-20, GForce has released its plugin emulation of the Oberheim OB-1. And it comes with a warning that “it’s angry and ready to bite”.

Launched in 1978, the original OB-1 was the world’s first programmable monophonic synthesizer (it enabled you to create and store your own sounds) but, even in these days of retro revivalism, has remained somewhat under the radar. That could be about to change, though; GForce’s software reboot was developed in collaboration with Oberheim and adds a number of new ingredients to the original recipe.

Promising an authentic sound, the GForce OB-1 also offers an enhanced signal path that includes a new waveform as well as waveshape modulation, discreet level control for the oscillators, sub and noise, LFO sync & retrig, envelope looping, discreet key tracking, cross-mod, pan spread and more.

Further to this, the OB-1 is now 16-voice polyphonic and has a unison mode, while the X-Modifier opens up modulation options aplenty. A high-pass filter has been added, as have chorus, delay and reverb effects. Four macros give you quick control over key parameters, and there’s a built-in arpeggiator and sequencer.

The 300 presets, meanwhile, come from a diverse range of sound designers and can be easily sorted and searched in the flexible browser.

The OB-1 has a regular price of £120 but is currently available for the intro price of £60. It runs on PC and Mac both standalone and in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more on the GForce website. You can learn more about the original OB-1 in the company’s mini documentary below.

