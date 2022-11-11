GEWA launches G3 Series Studio 5 electronic drum set

GEWA has announced the release of its G3 Series Series 5 electronic drum set, which puts the playability of its upper-level G9 and G5 kits into a more affordable, mid-priced setup.

The Series 3 Studio 5 is a five-piece electronic kit, comprising all-mesh snare (two-zone, 12”), tom (3x dual-zone, 10”) and kick (single-zone, 10”) pads. As well as the drums pads, the G3 Studio 5 comes with a 14” crash cymbal (three-zone), full-size, 14” hi-hats and an 18” three-zone ride cymbal.

It can be expanded with an additional pair of Aux trigger inputs to the back of the module, and the triggers are all connected to individual sockets rather than using a cable snake.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: GEWA) (Image credit: GEWA) (Image credit: GEWA) (Image credit: GEWA) (Image credit: GEWA) (Image credit: GEWA) (Image credit: GEWA)

As GEWA points out, the G3 uses the same triggering technology as the brand’s more expensive kits, which it says transfers the playability of the G9 and G5 setups to the G3. It’s based around the G3 module, which houses 40 high-resolution drum kit presets, built from a total of over 900 individual voices.

The library was captured at Berlin’s Funkhaus Studios, with up to 1000 samples used per-instrument, and GEWA says that the sounds are identical to the samples used in the top-flight G9 module.

As well as the on-board sounds, each pad can be processed with its own EQ and compression, the module also houses 12 reverb effects, 9 multi-FX categories and a master EQ and compressor. There’s an on-board WAV recorder, with an internal memory of 128GB, plus the USB interface allows for easy Audio and MIDI connectivity to a MAC or PC.

The GEWA G3 Studio 5 is available now. For more information, or to find your nearest stockist, head to the GEWA website.