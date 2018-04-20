Get the sound of Sega’s Genesis console in LoopLords’ GenetiX plugin

Sega’s Genesis - or MegaDrive for European users - is the latest vintage console to get a plugin dedicated to emulating its sounds. LoopLords’ GenetiX features 100 multisampled patches inspired by the 16-bit classic, as well as 13 additional bonus sounds.

The sounds are designed to sound faithful to the originals right out of the gate, but you can also shape them to suit using an amplitude ADSR, a low-pass/high-pass filter, a reverb, a legato/glide control and a voice mode selector.

GenetiX is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. The regular price is $39, but it’s available for $29 until 26 April. Find out more and download a demo on the LoopLords website.