Get the 4x12 look without the weight with Zilla Cabs' Mini Stack 1x12s

UK guitar cab co Zilla Cabs has announced Mini Stack 1x12 guitar cabinets, which promise to capture the look of a 4x12 in a 1x12 format better suited to today’s gigging guitarists.

The Mini Stack is designed to maximise spread of sound and provide a workable height for guitar amps, without a compromise in sound.

A slightly thicker birch ply construction and more rigid baffle contribute to the Mini Stack’s look, while straight and angled versions are available and, as you’d expect, stackable.

The cab's dimensions are 470mm x 470mm x 300mm, and 8 or 16 Ohms options are on offer.

A variety of Celestion speakers can be loaded into the cab, including Vintage 30, G12M Creamback/Greenback, G12H Creamback, Neo Creamback and Redback, and the cab is also available unloaded - see below for price and weight specs, and visit Zilla Cabs for more info.

Straight

Unloaded: £260 / 11kg

Vintage 30: £340 / 16kg

G12M Creamback or Greenback: £340 / 15kg

G12H Creamback: £355 / 16kg

Neo Creamback: £355 / 13kg

Redback: £365 / 16kg

Angled