Get ready to feel old, as the Korg microKorg turns 15

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Korg's microkeyed synth and vocoder, the Japanese giant has afforded the diminutive emperor some new clothes.

Looking not too dissimilar to the original colourway, the anniversary edition is decked out with a platinum fascia, and black wooden end cheeks and rotaries.

It was only last year that the microKorg was updated to the S version, which featured an onboard 2.1 speaker system, new presets and a striking new paint job.

The microKorg PT will be available in the summer for £329, with only a limited number of units offered for sale.

