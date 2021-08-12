Sign up to Plug-in Collective and get a free transient enhancer from Focusrite

Focusrite are offering a free PUNCH module from Mastering The Mix, and access to the hands-on course Balancing Channels with Tom Frampton from Ultimate Producer, to all Plug-in Collective members.

PUNCH is a sophisticated transient enhancing plugin that helps transients bite through in the mix, giving you dialled-in dynamics every time. Useful for accentuating the transients with mid/side precision, getting synths and bass to stand out in the mix, and making sure your kick pokes through in the right way, PUNCH allows you to take control of your mix and apply fine-tuned punch only where it's needed. PUNCH is part of ANIMATE, a software package designed to be every producer's secret weapon when it comes to mixing and mastering.

Balancing Channels with Tom Frampton is an interactive masterclass on achieving a balanced mix. The course looks at 12 audio examples in four genres, asking attendees to complete mixing challenges, gain hands-on experience and train your ears to mix like a pro.

Plug-in Collective is a community hub that offers regular free downloads and generous discounts on world-class plug-ins to members. Membership is free to owners of any Focusrite hardware product. To join, simply register any Focusrite equipment on their website.

Both PUNCH and Balancing Channels are available to Focusrite Plug-in Collective members free from 29th July 2021 to 7th October 2021.