Get 128 vintage synth patches for your Elektron Analog Four MKII

Elektron has announced a brand new sound pack for the Analog Four MKII synthesizer, called Vintage Keys.

Invoking silky sci-fi synth sounds of yore, the new sound pack has been created by Romanian brothers, Dual Shaman.

Although originally designed for the Analog Four MKII, the sounds will work on the Analog Four MKI and Analog Four Keys. However, it is advised that there maybe some variation with the older models.