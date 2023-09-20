Genelec’s 9320A Reference Controller enables you to switch between three sets of studio monitors and your headphones

Genelec has introduced the 9320A Reference Controller, a new ‘bridge’ device that enables you to switch between up to three separate studio monitoring systems plus headphones. This is the latest addition to its UNIO platform, which is designed to ensure that pros can access a reliable monitoring setup wherever they happen to be working

With the 9320A, each monitoring setup can be configured to operate at a calibrated listening level, and any active loudspeaker system is supported. You also get one-click access to many of the monitor control features that are built into Genelec’s Smart Active Monitoring family.

The idea is that you can switch between your monitoring options seamlessly, making it quicker and easier to create mixes that translate to multiple platforms. What’s more, the 9320A is designed to integrate easily with your existing DAW and audio interface.

“Audio professionals in music, broadcast, post-production and game audio are increasingly wanting the flexibility to work wherever and whenever they want, even if that sometimes involves unpredictable and challenging acoustic environments,” says Genelec Managing Director Siamäk Naghian. “To be able to switch instantly between well calibrated in-room and headphone monitoring without any interruption in workflow is crucial to this way of working, and so we see UNIO and the 9320A as powerful tools in creating a truly next-generation reference quality monitoring system.”

Find out more on the Genelec website.