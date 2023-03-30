Gear Expo 2023 is coming - tune in on 28 April

The world's biggest gear show NAMM kicks off in a one-time-only April slot in LA very shortly, and synth and software powerhouse Superbooth will once again dominate proceedings in Europe this Summer. Meanwhile, more and more of the big players are launching flagship gear off their own online backs, away from the exhibition halls and backstage demo rooms of old.

So we're going to round up what we expect to be an unprecedentedly busy summer launch season in one massive, glistening tower of gear news and previews. Gear Expo 2023 will be powered by the biggest brands in music; it'll be a one-stop destination where you can find out about all the best new music gear.

We'll be in Anaheim reporting from the NAMM 2023 showfloor, and looking ahead to Superbooth, offering all the insight, hands-ons and behind the scenes reportage that MusicRadar is famous for, as well as dissecting all the big news elsewhere.

From guitars to drums, amps to synths, recording, performing and more, we've got you covered.

Summer Gear Expo 2023: 28 April