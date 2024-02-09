Issue 406 of Future Music is out now

There has been a lot of talk in recent months about how much ‘AI’ and machine learning is likely to damage the creative industries. There is certainly reason to be worried about how tools like ChatGPT and text-to-audio creators could take work away from the very creatives whose work has been used to train them.

But this focus on the (admittedly, non-trivial) negatives does risk overshadowing how much new technology is also aiding and democratising these industries.

In music, mixing tools are the prime example of this. New plugins and online services are not only speeding up the process of mixing and mastering tracks, but also massively broadening what can be done without access to a high-end studio and expensive gear.

In this issue of Future Music, we’re taking a look at some of these modern tools and techniques.

Interviews

Maya Shenfeld – The electro-acoustic composer plumbed the depths, literally, for her evocative new LP Under the Sun. She tells us more

MGMT – A decade on from their early success, the US duo tell us how they got their mojo back for new album, Loss of Life

Machine Woman – The Russian-born producer on her combination of lighthearted-track titles and serious experimental grooves

Classic Album – Iconic producer Speedy J talks us through IDM touchstone Ginger

Pioneers – We explore the visionary influence of the late Scottish producer Sophie

Technique

The Future of EQ and Dynamics – Get ahead of the curve with our useful guide to the latest compressors, EQ tools and more

Producer's Guide to Pultec EQP-1 – Discover what made this classic EQ famous and learn how to use it (and its many emulations!)

Knowledge – The ins and outs of sidechaining

Reviews

Waldorf Iridium Core

Groove Synthesis 3rd Wave

Boss Delay Machine DM-101

Sennheiser HD490 Pro Plus

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X

L-Acoustics L-ISA

SR Studio 2-Channel Preamp

Austrian Audio MiCreator Studio

Minimal Audio Swarm Reverb

Endorphin.es Ghost

& more

Samples

Ambient Guitars – No picks, no licks – just atmospheric drones and ambient chords created by feeding guitars through long effect chains

Metallic Drums – We get creative with resonance and reverberation to create a pack of distinctive but hard-hitting beats, loops and one-shots

Access the FM sample archive – UPDATE FOR 2024! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 20GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!