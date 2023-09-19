Issue 401 of Future Music is out now

In 2023, ‘house music’ is a sprawling, multifaceted thing. Spanning from mainstream chart hits to outsider underground parties, house music is still a dominant force on dancefloors from Ibiza to Chicago to Japan. It’s split and cross-pollinated into a multitude of sub-genres, spanning electro house, deep house, micro house, lo-fi, booty house... We could go on and on.

So how to tackle the concept of making house music in 2023? This issue, we start by going back to the fundamentals – the classic sounds and techniques that form the backbone of house music in all its forms. We explore some of the general rules and classic sounds of house, which are useful to know – even if you ultimately decide to subvert them.

We’ve also handed over a considerable amount of our cover feature to artists pushing the genre forward, in the hope they can inspire with their innovative ideas, cross-genre DJ sets and fresh takes on classic house sounds.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples and more!

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

House: The 2023 Guide – Producers and DJs Octo Octa, Cinthie and Josh Caffé each give us their insight on what house music means in 2023 and how they put their unique spin on the sound.

Hania Rani – The Polish composer and musician on embracing vocals and synthesisers for gorgeous new album, Ghosts.

Lukid – The London-based producer and NTS regular returns with his first album in 9 years.

Classic Album – Washington beat makers Fort Knox Five on their '00s classic Radio Free DC.

Produce Like: Paper Dragon – The Bristol based trio demonstrate the reamping techniques that breath life into their nostalgic take on D&B.

Technique

House: The 2023 Guide – Learn to recreate classic house sounds and staple songwriting techniques.

Producer's Guide to.. the 808 kick – We take a deep dive into the most famous kick drum in electronic music, and how to use it for both beats and bass.

Knowledge – The essential guide to transient shaping

Reviews

IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro X

Intellijel Cascadia

Knobula Pianophonic

Kurzweil K2700

The t.bone RB 500

Focusrite Scarlett 4th Generation interfaces

Arturia Acid V

& more

Samples

House Chord Hooks – Need some ammo to accompany this issue’s cover feature? Look no further than this pack of ready-to-go house inspiration.

In Reverse – We flip reverse it for a pack of slippery FX, backwards beats and unique rhythmic patterns.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!