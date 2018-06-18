Fuse Audio Labs introduces the ‘60s-style VCL-373 limiter/compressor

It’s time to play ‘guess the hardware inspiration’ again, as Fuse Audio Labs releases the VCL-373, a recreation of an early ‘60s broadcasting limiter/compressor that became a mastering studio staple, too.

This plugin version emulates the audio transformers, feedback compression circuitry and discrete class A make-up amplifier of said unit, and includes a continuous drive control, gain compensation, GR metering and a dry/wet mix.

The VCL-373 is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Regular price is $59, but it’s on sale for $29 until 15 July. Find out more and download a demo on the Fuse Audio Labs website.