Full Bucket Music offers its Phaser VST/AU plugin for free

Full Bucket Music has announced the release of its Phaser plugin, which aims to be an authentic emulation of classic analogue models.

The plugin is stereo, features four or eight stages and LFO modulation. The effect is derived from the phaser effects from Full Bucket’s existing instruments; Deputy Mark II, Nabla, and ModulAir.

Phaser is available on Mac and PC (32 bit and 64 bit) in VST and AU formats. You can find out more and download your copy from the Full Bucket Music website .

Full Bucket Phaser features