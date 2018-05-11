Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison dies aged 36: musicians react and pay tribute

Scott Hutchison, frontman and guitarist for indie-rock band Frightened Rabbit, has died aged 36, Police Scotland has confirmed.

The singer’s body was found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry in Edinburgh at 8.30pm on Thursday. He was last seen at 1am on Wednesday after leaving the Dakota hotel in South Queensferry.

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Frightened Rabbit had posted a message on Twitter asking for information, stating on Wednesday, “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

The band formed in 2003 and recorded five albums, and Hutchison had spoken of plans to record a sixth album by the end of 2018. He also released an album with supergroup Mastersystem earlier this year, which featured members of Editors and Minor Victories.

Musicians have been paying tribute to Hutchison on social media - we’ve shared a selection below, starting with words from his Frightened Rabbit bandmates.

We are deeply saddened by the news of our labelmate Scott Hutchison, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. In the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. You are never alone.May 11, 2018

We are devastated to hear the news about our friend Scott Hutchison this morning. Sending all our love to his family, friends and band mates in frightened rabbit. XxxMay 11, 2018

So so sad. So so sorry. All our love to the Hutchison family. Rest in peace Scott.xMay 11, 2018

Devastated Scott is gone. My heart goes out to his family and bandmates. A dear soul and a brilliant songwriter. RIP #scotthutchisonMay 11, 2018

Our thoughts are with the family & friends of FR’s Scott Hutchison at this difficult time. RIP xMay 11, 2018

Much love to Scott Hutchison’s family, friends, bandmates in @FRabbits and fans. Very sad news. As a society, I hope we learn how to provide far more for those suffering mental health issues. Any one of us could need that support at any time ❤️ https://t.co/XEctQMSC6fMay 11, 2018

I’m lost for words on hearing the awful news about Scott Hutchison. My deepest condolences are with his family and friends. I didn’t know Scott very well but I always enjoyed his company whenever I was in it. He was a lovely, warm talented guy and was loved by so many people.May 11, 2018