More

Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison dies aged 36: musicians react and pay tribute

By (, )

Indie-rock singer-songwriter passes away

(Image credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty)

Scott Hutchison, frontman and guitarist for indie-rock band Frightened Rabbit, has died aged 36, Police Scotland has confirmed.

The singer’s body was found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry in Edinburgh at 8.30pm on Thursday. He was last seen at 1am on Wednesday after leaving the Dakota hotel in South Queensferry.

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Frightened Rabbit had posted a message on Twitter asking for information, stating on Wednesday, “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

The band formed in 2003 and recorded five albums, and Hutchison had spoken of plans to record a sixth album by the end of 2018. He also released an album with supergroup Mastersystem earlier this year, which featured members of Editors and Minor Victories.

Musicians have been paying tribute to Hutchison on social media - we’ve shared a selection below, starting with words from his Frightened Rabbit bandmates.

What a life. What a shining, beautiful life. I remember Scott giving great Scottish hugs, cracking jokes, apologising for being drunk, always being kind. He lit up the sky with his voice, his songs, his heart, and I will forever be in awe of his genius. He was the kind of guy who, if he came up in conversation, people would talk over each other, in a hurry to say how wonderful he was. He was my friend and today I am heartbroken. Talk to someone, don’t try to keep it all inside. Frank Turner

A photo posted by @frankturner on May 11, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info