Ujam says that its free Drive synth plugin is as easy to use as an Instagram filter

Drive is German-American plugin developer Ujam’s new free synth plugin for deep house and other electronic music production. Designed to “make a complex machine intuitive and welcoming,” this presents you with a simplified interface that enables you to tweak your sounds with just a few simple controls.

Drive comes with 100 global presets, 25 Sequences, 100 Synth Modes and 90 Finisher Modes, plus a ‘Surprise’ feature that will immediately generate randomised patches.

“Usynth doesn’t require you to know how a synthesizer works in order to find and create inspiring new sounds,” says Ujam. “Intuitively tweak to your heart’s content. Think Instagram filters, or steering wheel and two pedals - that’s how you operate Usynth.”

Behind the scenes, of course, it’s a different story: each voice has two individual layers and is powered by virtual analogue, wavetable and FM synthesis or multisamples. There’s also a multimode filter, 5-stage envelopes, LFOs and a 12-way modulation matrix.

You don’t need to worry about that, of course, though you can rest assured that Drive is a “complete synth” with “no hidden cost, no strings attached”. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and you can download it now from the Ujam (opens in new tab) website.

