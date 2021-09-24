More

Audiomodern’s Gatelab is a free VST/AU gate sequencer plugin that could open new creative doors

Evolving rhythmic patterns made easy… and free

Audiomodern is offering you a free route into the world of creative gating with Gatelab, its latest free plugin.

Billed as a creative gate sequencer and volume modulation generator, this randomises a combination of parameters to create ever-evolving patterns and rhythmic effects. 

As well as enabling you to chop up your audio and mangling it into something new, Gatelab can also send MIDI data, giving you the option of randomising parameters in other plugins.

Gatelab runs on PC, Mac and iOS in VST/AU/AAX formats. And, just to repeat, it’s free.

Find out more on the Audiomodern website.

