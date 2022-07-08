Spitfire Audio gives you a free, wobbly, lo-fi tape piano plugin

We’re big fans of Spitfire Audio’s Soft Piano, which is available for free via its Labs plugin, and we can envisage Tape Piano, the latest Labs release, becoming another favourite.

For this release, Spitfire Audio started by sampling a modern upright piano, then processed the recordings using vintage tape machines to generate its characterful lo-fi sound.

Tweak the variation slider on the simple LABs interface and you’ll encounter tape loops, echoes and even a magnetic card reader. You can have your tone warm and wobbly or gritty and unpredictable.