Free plugins, tutorials and sounds with Loopmasters and Plugin Boutique’s #StayInCreate initiative

A collaboration between iZotope, Producertech, Plugin Boutique, Loopcloud and Loopmasters, #StayInCreate is a package of free plugins, tutorials and sounds for producers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Producers can find out more and access these deals from this Loopcloud Blog Post.

"For musicians and creative people, there has never been a more important time for making music and staying true to our passion," says Loopmasters.

"Making music not only inspires us, but it also inspires others and brings people together. It is a way to escape, a way to motivate us, and it is essential for our wellbeing."

Free in the #StayInCreate bundle

iZotope Neutron Elements (VST/AU/AAX)

Based on iZotope's full Neutron pacakage, this channel strip processor uses artificial intelligence to set parameters on its in-built effects.

Three Months of All Access Membership at Producertech

Producertech's online courses usually cost £9.99 per month on a subscription, and there's a 14-day trial to roadtest the All Access Memebership. Right now, that trial has been extended to three months.

Daily Sounds for Loopcloud Users

Right now, users of Loopcloud's Free Plan get up to 5 free sounds to download per day. However, by starting the Studio Plan free 30-day trial, users can get up to 300 sounds per month as part of their plan, as well as an additional 25 free sounds every day.

Plugin Boutique Radio (VST/AU/AAX/Standalone)

Radio lets you stream and sample from a diverse list of internet radio stations, inside your DAW, and records the last 30 seconds of any streamed material, ready to drag and drop into your projects.

