Loopcloud 5 adds plugin instruments and offers subscription options

Loopmasters has made good on its promise and announced Loopcloud 5, the latest version of its comprehensive sample purchasing, storing and editing platform. This adds several new features, notably a couple of plugin instruments.

Loopcloud 5 sports a new interface with a compact view, which makes it suitable for working in splitscreen and searching for and auditioning samples as you work. The instruments, meanwhile, are known as Loopcloud Drum and Loopcloud Play, and promise thousands of sounds that have been curated by “top artists and exclusive labels”.

Elsewhere, the pitch per region feature promises to let you create basslines, percussion parts and arpeggios, while filters, reverbs and compression are also included. It’s worth noting, too, that when you’re working with these features, everything stays in sync.

While there’s still a free version of Loopcloud, there are now subscription options, too: Artist, Studio and Professional. Priced at £5.99, £9.99 and £17.99 a month respectively, these include credits that can be spent on samples, and include storage space for your own sounds (5GB, 50GB and 250GB) so that you can access them wherever you go.

Matt Pelling, founder and owner of Loopcloud said: “With Loopcloud 5, producers will be able to push the boundaries of music production. We’re enhancing the creative journey for producers, whilst making sure that the process is fun. Sourcing, auditioning and editing sounds couldn’t be any faster. Essentially, every part of the software is designed to inspire creativity and encourage originality.”