Tahti.studio is a free Elektron-inspired groovebox for your web browser

There have been plenty of fun browser-based online music-making tools down the years, but the Tahti.studio groovebox looks significantly more capable than most of them.

Inspired by Elektron’s hardware grooveboxes, this offers sample-based sound generation - you can import your own samples, and a library of sounds and patterns comes included - with support for single-cycle waveforms. You have eight tracks to work with, and plenty of flexibility.

For example, each track has its own multimode filter, distortion, frequency shifter, sample-rate reducer, and amp envelope. Almost all parameters can be modulated on a per-step basis, and there are three freely assignable modulation sources per track.

Each step can have its own micro-timing, retriggering, probability, and trigger conditions, while tracks can have individual lengths and sequencer speeds. There are four send effects (chorus, phaser, reverb, delay) and a master compressor and soft clipper.

Collaboration is possible, too, thanks to the option to share patterns via secret links, and you can render patterns to WAV files so that you can continue to work on them in your DAW.

Tahti.studio was released in December and has already been updated with new features, such as a note parameter that can be quantised to a freely configurable scale with support for microtonality and Scala tuning files.