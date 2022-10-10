Here’s how Focusrite hardware owners can download Native Instruments Massive for free

If you’re one of the 12 people left in the world who doesn’t own a copy of Native Instruments’ Massive, but you do happen to own a piece of Focusrite hardware, then you’re in luck.

Massive is part of Focusrite’s latest Plugin Collective giveaway, which means it’s available to any Focusrite user who registers a piece of gear. Members of the Collective can also grab iZotope Elements, the trimmed-down software mastering suite, and access a three-month trial to NI’s Komplete Now subscription service.

Released in 2006, Massive became one of the post popular plugin synths of the noughties and ‘tens’, particularly among producers of electronic dance music. Although we’ve since had Massive X, a sort-of-successor, the original Massive is still a mainstay in many a musician’s studio.

Designed for scorching basses and leads, Massive comes with more than 1,300 sounds, each of which has its own pre-defined macro controls for easy editing. Its synthesis is based on a unique wave scanning algorithm that manifests itself in three parallel oscillators, and it comes with 85 carefully tuned wavetables.

Massive is still on sale on the NI website for $149/£129, so the chance to get it for free is one that eligible users shouldn’t pass up. Ozone Elements retails for $129.