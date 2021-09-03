Get Freaky: free Native Instruments plugin with any purchase at Plugin Boutique

To celebrate the arrival of Native Instruments products on Plugin Boutique, the company is giving one of its plugins , Freak, away for free to anyone who purchases another product.

Part of NI’s Crush Pack of effects, this dirty little unit models a diode ring circuit, and can operate in Oscillator, Radio and Sidechain modes, enabling all kinds of creative filth.

Until 30 September, you can have Native Instruments' excellent Freak effect - a lo-fi powerhouse - for nothing! View Deal

A rich source of inharmonic noises, sci-fi burbles, detuned sweeps, crazy frequency wanderings and so much more, we described Freak as the jewel in the Crush Pack crown , so it’s well worth having (particularly if you don’t have to pay for it).

Plugin Boutique is also offering 80% of the Komplete Classics Collection , a special bundle that contains Massive, Absynth5, FM8 and Replika. This can currently be yours for just $99/£89/€99.

There’s also 73% off the Komplete Future Classics Collection , which contains Super 8, Form, TRK-01 and Mod Pack. Again, this costs $99/£89/€99.